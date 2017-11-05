VIRAL VIDEO! Man rides horse, With ‘baraat’, to bring home ‘bride’ iPhone X

Mumbai : Apple fans are known to go the extra mile to get their hands on the device. With iPhone X launching, one Mumbaikar took his love for the gadget to the next level. Videos of a man riding a horse with drummers accompanying him to bring home his pre-ordered iPhone X have gone viral.

A man from neighbouring Thane district’s Naupada made headlines with his recent stunt, after he took a rather unconventional route to get his pre-ordered iPhone X.

Sitting on a horse and holding a placard that read, “I love iPhone X”, he led a procession and a band party playing drums all the way to the store to pick up his brand new smartphone.

According to reports, Mahesh Pallival, went to receive his iPhone X at 6:30 pm at Thane’s Hariniwas circle on Friday. He even received the iPhone X while sitting on the horse from store owner Ashish Thakker.

Pictures and videos of the man with a banner in hand got everyone talking on social media and left many in splits. But what many may not have realised was the traffic commotion that the young iPhone enthusiast caused, especially since it was the evening rush hour.

Apple introduced its much-awaited iPhone X in India on Friday amid heavy demand, with only a few from those who had pre-booked it in the first slot receiving their units as retailers and online players were handed over a thin supply of the device on Day 1. Apple iPhone X price in India starts at Rs 89,000 for the 64GB variant and goes up to Rs 1,02,000 for the the 256GB version.

Now, there are Apple ‘fanboys’ all over the world, but this ‘Mac’ surely beat them all with the fanfare with which he went to pick up his iPhone X.