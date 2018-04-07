Videocon-ICICI loan case: CBI continues to question Chanda Kochhar’s brother-in-law Rajiv Kochhar

Mumbai: Rajiv Kochhar, the brother-in-law of Chanda Kochhar, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ICICI bank was questioned again by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday again in the alleged irregularities for amassing wrongful personal gains after ICICI bank sanctioned loans worth Rs.3,250 crore to the Videocon Industries Limited.

The CBI has been probing Rajiv’s links over allegations pertaining to his Singapore based company Avista Advisory’s dealing with the ICICI bank. Avista Advisory, a Singapore-based company had helped clients of ICICI bank to restructure its loan for a commission.The bank has however denied any connection with Avista Advisory.

The CBI officials have been interrogating Rajiv whether ICICI bank gave loans to consumer durable firm, Videocon in lieu of investments by Videocon in NuPower Renewables Private Limited which is owned by Chanda’s husband Deepak. Avista Advisory got the mandate to restructure foreign currency-denominated debt deals worth over US$1.7 billion of seven companiesover the last six years. All these companies were borrowers of ICICI bank at the same time and in at least one of these deals, ICICI bank was the lead bank of the lenders.

Deepak is the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of NuPower Renewables which was set up in December 2008. NuPower Renewables was originally founded as a joint venture between Videocon Group’s Venugopal Dhoot family and Kochhar and Advani families. During that time Chanda was the CFO and Joint Managing Director at ICICI Bank. Rajiv was detained at the Mumbai international airport and taken to the CBI office at Bandra-Kurla complex on Thursday after a Lookout Circular.