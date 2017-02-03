Video: Motorman saves old woman’s life by applying break at Charni Road in Mumbai

Mumbai: A motorman saves an old woman’s life by applying emergency breaks at Charni Road station in Mumbai. An old woman is seen in the video walking on the railway tracks when she sees a train coming towards her; she tries to climb on to the platform but fails.

The people were shouting from the other side of platform but she can’t immediately get on the platform. This incident took place last night.

The motorman applies the breaks and slowly stops the train at Charni Road station.

Later the other commuters managed to get the woman on to the platform by giving her a helping hand.

Video credit to Satyalight