Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to take part in Yoga Day event in Mumbai tomorrow

Mumbai: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will lead the Yoga Day programme at Bandra Reclamation Sealink Promenade in the city tomorrow morning, an official said today.

The event is being organised by Spandan Art, an NGO run by BJP’s city unit chief Ashish Shelar.

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar will also take part in similar events at two places in the city.

“The vice president has decided to lead the Yoga Day celebrations at the event being organised by BJP MLA Ashish Shelar,” a government official said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also be present on the occasion, a statement issued by Shelar’s office said.

Union minister Babul Supriyo, BJP MP Poonam Mahajan, Mumbai Police Commissioner Datta Padsalgikar, civic chief Ajoy Mehta and a number of state officials will also take part in the event, it added.

Javadekar will first attend the Yoga Day celebrations, jointly organised by NGOs “I Love Mumbai” and “Giants Welfare Foundation”, at Marine Drive. Thereafter, he will take part in a similar event at the Sports Complex situated in Mumbai University, an official said.

Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde will attend a yoga event at the Gateway of India.

Meanwhile, the Department of Post (Maharashtra and Goa circle) has also decided to celebrate the day by releasing 12 picture post cards on the 12 postures of Surya Namaskar at an event to be held at the General Post Office here.

“Besides releasing the post cards, we will also use special cancellation seal to mark the International Yoga Day tomorrow,” Chief Post Master General of the circle H C Agrawal said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to celebrate the day by organising yoga events in which 1.25 lakh students from civic schools will participate.

“The civic body has planned to hold yoga sessions at 44 places, in which 1.25 lakh students studying in BMC schools will take part under the guidance of 15,000 teachers. The events will last for 45 minutes,” a statement issued by the BMC said.