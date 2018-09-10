Veteran author invited to join Prague Writers’ fest

Mumbai: Veteran journalist and author Inderjit Badhwar will represent India as special moderator in the Prague Writers Festival (PWF) beginning October 3. The prestigious literary event is rated among the top 35 global festivals. Inderjit Badhwar will be among an array of authors, Nobel laureates and Pulitzer Prize winners who will attend the PFW to be held in the “City of Spires”.

Badhwar will represent India as special moderator at the six-day annual literary conclave, which will also see participation of Man Booker Prize winning author Kiran Desai, the organisers said in a release. Badhwar will moderate and conduct one-on-one interviews at the Festival. Those with whom he will interact directly on stage include Seymour Hersh and Desai, according to the release. Previous invitees of Indian origin to the PWF included Salman Rushdie and Arundhati Roy.

The other literary giants who featured in the past include Harols Pinter, William Styron, Nadine Gordimer, Lawrence Ferlinghetti, John Banville among others, it said. The theme of this year’s festival is “Live Evil”, a commentary on the darkness that appears to be overwhelming the political and social spheres of our everyday world and our apparent acceptance of it, said Festival Director poet Michael March.