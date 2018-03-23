Veteran actress rape case: Accused sent to police custody till March 28

Mumbai: The accused in the rape case of veteran Bollywood actress has been sent to police custody till March 28 by Mumbai’s Esplanade Court. The Mumbai police on Thursday arrested the accused, who is a Mumbai-based businessman. He is also accused in a 15.5 crore fraud case. The top 1970s actress had earlier filed a complaint of stalking and criminal intimidation against the same businessman. He got arrested in January 2018, but was later granted bail.

“The complaint was lodged by the victim late on Thursday with Juhu Police Station and the accused has been arrested,” Mumbai Police spokesperson Deepak Deoraj told IANS. Deoraj said the case had been transferred to the Crime Branch for further investigations.

The accused, identified as Sarfaraz Mohammed,38, alias Aman Khanna, was arrested late on Thursday from Versova and has been remanded to police custody till March 28, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Nisar Tamboli told IANS.

This is the second complaint registered by the 69-year old actress against Sarfarz in the past two months. According to the actress’ complaint, between 2011-2015, the accused had taken cash and gold-silver jeweleries worth Rs 15.4 crore from her for business purposes and despite repeated pleas made by her, he refused to return it.

Instead, he offered to give her four flats in a government colony and a flat in Santacruz of which he prepared fake documents and cheated her, she said in her complaint. Simultaneously, he prepared a forged ‘anikaahnama’ (certificate of marriage as per Islamic laws) document in her name on the basis of which h

e used to threaten and rape her.

He has been booked for various offences under Indian Penal Code Sec. 376, 420, 406, 465, 467, 468, 469, 471, 506. Incidentally, on January 30 this year, the actress had lodged a complaint of stalking and harassment against Sarfaraz. The police arrested him after carrying out a detailed investigation, officers said.