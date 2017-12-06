Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours

Mumbai: Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, was honoured with a three-gun salute in the presence of his family and the film fraternity on Tuesday. The romantic screen icon of the 70s and 80s was given a state funeral, held amid massive security around 12 noon. About a dozen policemen draped the actor’s body in the Tricolour, which was later removed for the rituals.

His body was taken to Prithvi Theatre first. The hearse was accompanied by several family members, sheltering from the torrential rain under umbrellas — son Kunal, nephews Randhir and Rishi, who had rushed back to Mumbai from a film shoot, Rishi’s son Ranbir and several others.

Hundreds of fans with umbrellas and raincoats had gathered at the crematorium, undeterred by the warnings of a cyclone and heavy rain. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Salim Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Supriya Pathak, Shakti Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Suresh Oberoi were among those present at the cremation.

Shashi Kapoor was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour, by the Government of India in 2011. In 2015, he was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He is survived by his three children from late actress Jennifer Kendal – Sanjana, Kunal and Karan. Amitabh Bachchan posted an emotional tribute to his friend on his blog, writing “With men like Shashi Kapoor around, I stood no chance.”