Versova drowning: Teen’s body yet to be found

Versova Police are yet to recover the body of 13-year-old Vaibhav Gaud from Versova jetty after he drowned there on Monday afternoon. Gaud had gone for a swim with three other friends, all aged between 12-13 years, but ventured too far into the sea and found themselves being pulled by the current. Rescue operations will go on until his body is found or washed ashore elsewhere in the city.

The lifeguards, who are part of the rescue mission, have said the chances of the body floating back to the shores of Versova are very slim, as the incident occurred in the afternoon during high tide. Gaud was probably dragged farther by the current, as he was the slimmest of the four, according to the lifeguards.

A member of the rescue team said, “The rescue operation went on for two days, but we could not locate the body of the missing boy. We have left no stone unturned to find the body. The rescue operation is going on, being halted only from 7 pm to 7 am, when visibility is affected by darkness.”

As it was a school holiday on account of Janmashtami, four boys from Versova village, identified as Vaibhav Gaud, 13, Aayush Raindar, 13, Harsh Koli, 12, and Rehan Ansari, 13, went for a swim. The boys entered the water at 3.30 pm on Monday and failed to realise how far they had ventured into the sea in the course of their swim.

Soon they found themselves being pulled inside the sea and frightened, they began calling for help. Three locals saw the boys drowning and two of them jumped into their rescue, while the others went and informed the lifeguards on Versova beach.