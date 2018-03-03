Veerappan actor Sandeep Bharadwaj arrested for abusing and threatening police

Amid the fun and festivities of Holi, actor Sandeep Bharadwaj, who played the role of criminal Veerappan on film, is now on the wrong side of the law in real life as well. The Versova police arrested Bhardwaj after he and his friend threatened and abused the cops in a drunken incident.

They allegedly even tried to assault the policemen. Bhardwaj is best known for playing the lead in Ram Gopal Varma’s 2016 Hindi docudrama Veerappan, and the Kannada version, Killing Veerappan, reported Mid-Day.

The incident occurred on the day of Holi, around 4 am, the police control room received a call from a citizen at Sagar Kutir Chowpatty, complaining about Bhardwaj and his friend Abhay Singh creating nuisance under the influence of alcohol. The Versova police rounded up the men and took them to the police station, but they refused to oblige and didn’t cooperate.

Officers said the duo abused and threatened them, claiming they had influential contacts that could create problems for the cops if they were not released. They also tried to assault the policemen on duty, said sources from the Versova police. The police booked both the accused under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.