Vashi police arrest one for kidnapping 23-yr-old lady

Mumbai: The Vashi police have arrested one person on Thursday for abduction of a 23-year-old lady Reshma Kunil. Reshma was kidnapped late on Sunday outside InOrbit Mall at Vashi.

The police believe that her family members may have kidnapped her since she had an inter-faith marriage against her family’s wish. Reshma was kidnapped by four men in an Ertiga car outside Inorbit Mall at Vashi.

The couple was walking out of InOrbit mall to visit Raghuleela mall when four angaluru married Chaudhari in June this year. According to Chaudhari’s complaint to the police, neither of the couple’s families were very keen on their inter-faith marriage.

On August 12, a few men had allegedly barged into Chaudhari’s residence at Mankhurd, but failed in their attempt to take Reshma back.

Chaudhari had filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Mankhurd police station. Chaudhari works at an Information Technology (IT) firm at Nerul.

The police had sent a team to Reshma’s native place at Mangaluru and another team to Kolhapur to trace the accused.