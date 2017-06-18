Vasai mourns death of Michael Poshan Furtado

Michael Poshan Furtado died of a brief illness on Saturday, June 17 in Vasai. He was chairman of the Basin catholic co-op bank in Papdi, Vasai. The funeral will take place on Sunday, June 18 at 6 pm at Krupamata Cathedral in Papdi, Vasai. The remembrance gathering will be on Saturday, June 24.

Furtado was a well known figure in city as well as district. He was chairman of Congress in Vasai, trustee of Cardinal Gracious hospital as well as former mayor of the city. He was always with the Vasai residents in their good and bad times.