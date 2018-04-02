Urvashi Rautela’s identity thief ‘just wanted to relax’ by booking the hotel room

In latest development regarding the Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela’s Aadhaar card misuse case, the woman, who had allegedly misused the Aadhaar card of actress Urvashi Rautela, told the Bandra Police that she had found the card in an autorickshaw and booked the five-star hotel room in the actress’s name as she ‘just wanted to relax.’

Bandra Police have recorded the statement of the woman identified as Parul Chowdhary. The accused, a struggling actress, is also known as Harshita, reported Mumbai Mirror.

In her statement to the police, Parul said that she had found Urvashi’s Aadhaar card in an autorickshaw about two weeks ago and used it to book a room in a five-star hotel in Bandra on March 27 as she wanted to relax for a day in the luxurious room.

A police officer said, “We have questioned her at least on two separate occasions and she has been cooperating in the investigations. We will take a legal opinion on the matter and then decide the further course of action against her.”

According to the police, Parul had booked a room in a Bandra five-star hotel on March 27. The booking was done online using Urvashi’s Aadhaar card details. The accused had checked in at the hotel around 6:15pm and stayed in the room for at least two hours. Later, when she came to the lobby and learned about Urvashi’s visit, Parul Panicked and wanted to leave the hotel. When the hotel staff insisted on payment, she gave her credit card but when the hotel staff swiped the card, it declined. She then handed over her Aadhaar card to them and left. Later in the night when Urvashi reached the hotel she was informed about the incident.

Urvashi’s publicist Kapil Mishra told Mirror, “The police are still working on the theory that Parul has claimed that she found Urvashi’s Aadhaar card in an auto rickshaw. The statement is not convincing, and let police investigate the matter further.”

A police officer said, “We have recovered the CCTV footage of the woman from the hotel and have also recovered the copies of two Aadhaar cards, one used to book the hotel room and another of the woman who had submitted her Aadhaar card to the hotel staff before leaving the premises, assuring she would return soon.”