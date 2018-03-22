Uproar in Maharashtra Assembly over MESMA against anganwadi workers

Mumbai: Members of the Shiv Sena and opposition Congress-NCP created ruckus in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, seeking withdrawal of the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) invoked against anganwadi workers to stop them from going on strike.

The Assembly witnessed eight adjournments before presiding officer Yogesh Sagar put the budgetary demands to vote amid noisy scenes and finally adjourned the House for the day. Aggressive Shiv Sena members climbed the Speaker’s podium and shouted slogans over the demand. Party MLA Dyanraj Chougule even lifted the Speaker’s mace.

The issue of MESMA invoked against anganwadi workers was raised by Sena member Vijay Auti as soon as the house met for the Question Hour.

He said the government has announced a hike in the anganwadi sevika’s honorarium from Rs 4,500 to Rs 6,500. “But, it is yet to issue a Government Resolution (GR). We appoint widows, poor and destitute women as anganwadi sevikas. Yet, you bring these women under the MESMA,” he said demanding that the MESMA be withdrawn against the anganwadi workers.

The demand was supported by Opposition Congress-NCP. The state government had last week invoked the MESMA against strikes by workers of anganwadi, the state-run women and child care centres, after consultations with the law and judiciary department.

Speaking in the Assembly on Wednesday, Women and Child Welfare Minister Pankaja Munde said members can raise the issue through proper discussion and the government can arrive at an appropriate decision. “Once the Act is enforced, it can’t be withdrawn. If anganwadi workers go on strike, it will affect the nutrition of infants and children. If something adverse happens to the kids, will you take the responsibility?” she asked the members.

She said honorarium of the anganwadi workers had been increased and their grievances were being addressed to. Auti said if the MESMA is enforced against anganwadi workers, it will not be right to call Maharashtra a progressive state.

Since Munde was adamant on her stand, Sena and opposition members were aggressive. Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said the opposition will not allow the House to function till the MESMA invoked against the anganwadi workers was withdrawn.