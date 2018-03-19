United Opposition: Will Raj Thackeray play the role of a Kingmaker?

The firebrand politician and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray has struck again, but this calling out for united opposition for ‘Modi-mukt Bharat’. Raj Thackeray who has praised Narendra Modi earlier in 2014, has now turned against him and wishes to eliminate Modi from power in 2019 Lok Sabha.

Raj Thackeray who never have uttered a word for or against the opposition, has suddenly called for a united Opposition, and has taken the political arena aback. This comes after the meeting between Sharad Pawar and Raj Thackeray which took place a day before his rally in Shivaji Park. Thackeray launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led NDA government, saying “The country is fed up with the false promises made by (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and his government.” And later said all Opposition parties should come together to get rid of the BJP-led NDA government to ensure a “Modi-mukt Bharat”, he said, while reminding the audience of the BJP’s “Congress-mukt Bharat” slogan.

United Opposition

Raj Thackeray, who never believed in collating his party with the opposition, suddenly called for united opposition, and has raised eyebrows. All eyes are set on him, but he smartly hasn’t talked about directly supporting the Opposition.

Well, it’s nothing new as every major political party has started mooting the idea of united Opposition, and it was clear after the recent dinner which was hosted by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and was attended by at least 20 political party leaders, which included Sharad Pawar too. Later, even Rahul Gandhi had met Sharad Pawar, and discussed bringing more parties under the UPA fold.

What happens if MNS joins Opposition?

Well it’s pretty much speculative that MNS will join Opposition–that is the UPA– for obvious reason as both Congress and MNS have different ideologies. But what happens if Raj Thackeray led-MNS joins hands with Opposition? It’s no secret that Congress is struggling to put numbers together, whether it is in state or Centre, and if MNS forges an alliance with the Opposition, Congress can get together some numbers.

For instance, if some seats are given to MNS, and rest of the seats are divided between Congress and NCP, then this alliance can help snatch the reign from BJP in the state. Even though Congress, NCP have support from Marathas, Dalits, and Muslims, if Raj Thackeray joins hands with Congress and NCP, it could help them get more votes of Marathi manoos, which may help them get more seats and maybe come to power in 2019.

But the question still stands. Will Raj Thackeray join hands with Opposition, Congress and NCP, in the state? And if he joins hands, what will happen to his dream of becoming Chief Minister, as its clear neither Congress nor NCP will be giving away Chief Ministership so easily? Raj Thackeray has kept everybody guessing — typical of him. Will he play a kingmaker?