Union budget 2017: Need more resources for the real economy

Mumbai: Before the budget, there were huge expectations that the banking sector could be a major beneficiary of the demonetisation exercise. It was believed that the cash which did not come back to banks could help banks recapitalise themselves. But with the government providing just Rs 10, 000 crore for banks during FY18, the Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) banks have cause to be disappointed. This was one of the issues that were taken up on Thursday in Mumbai for discussion by a panel of experts at the forum provided by Free Press Journal (FPJ) and the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC). The experts included (in alphabetical order) Abizer Diwanji, senior partner, EY India; Aditya Srinivas, COO and chief economist, Bombay Stock Exchange; Jairaj Purandare, founder chairman, JMP Advisors; Ketan Dalal, managing partner, PWC; Lalit Kanodia, past president, IACC and chairman Datamatics Global Services; and Pradeep Rath, senior economist, CIDCO. The session was moderated by

Free Press Journal’s consulting editor

R N Bhaskar, with editorial inputs by Pankaj Joshi and Jescilia Karayamparambil.

Without mincing words, Diwanji said that if one would look at the budget, there is no transmission of money in the real economy. “I do not find anything in the budget that propels private investment into the real economy.” According to him, the Rs 10, 000 crore allocation for the PSU banks for recapitalisation is minuscule. “The banking system has a Rs 3 lakh crore requirement and an estimated Rs 3 lakh crore incremental requirement. You just analyse our NPAs, do not look at the promoters but assets, there is so much asset to be sweated. There is existing capacity that has to be utilised,” Diwanji added. Creating fresh assets is not the real answer. Sweating existing (underperforming) assets was a better way out for the economy.

Commenting about Public Sector Asset Rehabilitation Agency (PARA), Diwanji and Purandhare agreed that there is little benefit that can be offered by such an agency. Both think that it is critical the authorities need to sweat the asset and such agency is not a response to it. Diwanji added that in order to keep the fiscal deficit in check, the Finance minister Arun Jaitley moved from 3 per cent to 3.2 per cent. “But I would say that instead of focussing on reducing the deficit he should have increased it to around 3.5 per cent..” He added, “I personally feel that if an additional Rs 50,000 crore was put into the real economy through the banking system it could have multiplied four times. That would have given India a better chance of stabilising GDP growth.”

Purandhare wondered who would give loans to companies if the banks themselves don’t. He also added that there is always a risk involved in doing any business. He also added that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code is about sweating of assets better but is sceptical how smooth the resolution would be.

Yet another topic that was discussed was the possibility of job creation as a consequence of the budgetary provisions. Many jobs were lost through demonetisation.

Would the budgetary provisions compensate for them? Could they help create million jobs a month that are required for keeping the youth engaged? Srinivas said that the MNREGA allocations and the various incentives given to the infrastructure sector, would help create jobs in the informal sector which was most savagely hit by demonetisation. Srinivas said the budget was market-friendly. Adding to the job creation conversation, Rath said still there is a huge flow of rural population to cities for employment, which also have to be addressed.

Another issue that was discussed was corruption and how the real estate sector was one of the biggest victims. Every clearance needs money to be paid. Unless such problems are addressed, even affordable housing will be a promise that will prove to be difficult to implement.

Dalal hit the right nerve by using phrases like outlier approach to legislation in order to describe the budget. He believed that there was a growing tendency on the part of policy makers to create laws only to address specific difficult cases. As a result the law created more problems for many other people, because it was hastily conceived and had a narrow perspective.

Many of these views will get covered in a more comprehensive article in the coming days.