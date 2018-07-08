Uneven road causes another truck rollover

Mumbai: In yet another minor accident at Lalbaug on Saturday morning, a truck slipped and overturned due to rains and an uneven road surface. Nobody was injured in the accident, which occurred opposite Mukta A2 cinemas, Jaihind, at 11.45pm. The truck was headed in the south-bound direction. According to Rajendra Chikale, Senior PI, Kalachowkie Police, “Nobody was injured. We informed the BMC officials to inspect the road at the flyover since the surface is uneven and a similar incident took place on Thursday. We have not registered any case in this matter.”

The flyover had to be shut for nearly 2 hours, which affected traffic towards CSMT. On Friday, at 11am, in a similar incident, a truck slipped and rolled over at Lalbaug in the rains. The truck hit an electric pole. It was removed after a two-hour long operation.