Underpaid intern doctors go on indefinite strike

Mumbai: More than 2700 medical interns across Maharashtra have go on an indefinite strike on Wednesday, demanding an increase in the stipend. The doctors said until their demands are not met and get a written assurance from the health minister or the government they will continue with the strike.

Dr Gokul Rakh, General Secretary of the Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI) said in the year 2015, the government had assured that the stipend would be increased to Rs 11000 from Rs 6000, however, until now, the hike was not implemented.

“Recently on May 2, the health minister had given us verbal assurance that our demands will be met. But it has been a month and there is no response from the health minister or government,” added Dr Rakh. The medical interns in the state get Rs 6,000 per month as the stipend, which they say is not at par with other states, where interns get nearly Rs 15,000 to 20,000.

On a related note, the state government had increased the stipend from Rs 2,500 to Rs 6,000 in April 2012, after massive protests were held by interns in 2011.

A senior official from the Directorate Medical Education and Research (DMER) said they need to come to a solution as this issue is becoming a subject of debate which needs to be addressed by the state health minister immediately.

“The issue of increasing the stipend amount of the medical interns is already been raised and discussed with the ministry. We are hoping for a positive output in the meeting,” added official.

The payments of intern doctors in other states are Rs 17900 in Uttar Pradesh, Rs 19975 in Karnataka, Rs 21000 in West Bengal, Rs 20000 in Kerala, Rs 20,000 in Assam, Rs 20,000 in Chhattisgarh, Rs 20,000 in Orissa, Rs 15000 in Bihar, Rs 13000 in Andhra Pradesh, Rs 13000 in Telangana, Rs 11800 in Haryana, Rs 9000 in Punjab and Rs 10700 in Gujarat.