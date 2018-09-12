Uddhav Thackeray extends support to Marathas, assures case withdrawal

Mumbai: Members of Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) paid a visit to Matoshree, the official residence of Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena president. While speaking to the members of MKM, Uddhav extended his support. Uddhav also asked the MKM members about the cases slapped on them. “What happened to the assurance given by the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis? He had promised to withdraw the cases filed against you all when is he going to that?” Uddhav questioned.

He further defended the state wide morchas that were undertaken, mainly demanding reservation and job opportunities. “Maratha samaj has been angry and came out on the streets across the state with morchas. They were all agitating peacefully and nobody paid attention, that is why more assertive morchas were seen,” said Uddhav.

Uddhav also said he was aware some elements were deliberately infiltrated in the Maratha morchas and the Marathas had to take the blame. “In these andolans some elements infiltrated to spread violence. Unfortunately, the Marathas had to face the brunt,” said Uddhav. He added, “Even if there is an inquiry, it should be conducted fairly.” Uddhav has questioned the motive of slapping cases against Maratha youth, young girls and women. “The decision was taken to communicate to each police asking them to withdraw cases against the Marathas. No such has orders have been issued to the police. And the arrests should have been made only based on evidence,” said Uddhav.