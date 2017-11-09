Two women among seven held for Rs 2 crore heist in Navi Mumbai

Thane: The Navi Mumbai police has arrested seven persons, including two women, in connection with the daylight robbery of valuables worth over Rs 2 crore at a trader’s house in Vashi, an official said on Wednesday, reports PTI.

On October 27, the accused barged into the house of a vegetable merchant around noon and robbed cash, jewellery and other valuables, worth nearly Rs 2.09 crore, while holding the trader’s wife and daughter at gun-point, Navi Mumbai’s Joint Commissioner of Police Prashant Burde said.

Subsequently, the Vashi police in Navi Mumbai registered offences under relevant IPC sections pertaining to dacoity, wrongful confinement, criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Arms Act and the Bombay Police Act. Several teams of police personnel were formed to search for the culprits. The police managed to nab the accused on different dates during the last week and recovered the booty worth around Rs 80 lakh from them, Burde said.

Those arrested have been identified as Anita Mhasane (39), Subhash Patil (36), Khushi Khan (27), Sunny Shinde (29), Shankar Telange (38) Jibrahil Gayashuddin Khan alias Munna (38) and Firoz Shaikh (27), the police said.