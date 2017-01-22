Two rag pickers held for guard’s murder

Mumbai : Exactly 11 months after a private security personnel was murdered in Kashimira, the police arrested two rag pickers for their involvement into the crime on Friday. According to the police, Prakash Shankar Vaidya (68) was stoned to death in broad daylight by unidentified assailants while he was on duty at an under construction site in Kashimira on 20, February, 2016. While the erstwhile investigating team hit a dead end after curiously failing to pursue any of the leads, a police team led by Senior Police Inspector- Vilas Sanap reexamined the case and questioned all the witnesses and suspects who had spoken to the police during the initial stages of the probe after the murder was reported last year. Consequently, the police zeroed it on two prime suspects identified as- Nathuram Bhalekar alias Datta (34) and Dharmesh Gautam Thakur (30)- both residents of Dahisar. After rounds of sustained interrogations, the duo broke down and ultimately confessed to the crime. During investigations it emerged that the duo under the pretext of picking rags were involved in petty theft of scrapped material in the region. The deceased faced their brunt after he stopped them from entering the under construction site which he was deployed to guard. “ Both the accused who have been arrested and booked under section 302 of the IPC were remanded to police custody till 25, January after they were produced before the District Sessions Court, Thane.” confirmed Sanap.