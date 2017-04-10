Two Mumbai kids drown at Railadevi Lake near Thane

Mumbai: Two children drowned at the Railadevi Lake near MIDC Colony at Wagle Estate in Thane on Sunday. Pradnesh Sachin Shinde (15) and Yash Ravi Kharat (10) had gone for a swim along with three other friends. The incident happened around 4 pm.

Ravindra Malekar, senior police inspector of Wagle Estate police station, told Free Press Journal: “Shinde and Kharat had gone for a swim along with three other friends. The two boys had come to the Railadevi Lake to beat the heat. Since the water in the lake was deep, it was difficult for us to save them. Shinde and Kharat kept shouting for help which alerted the locals, who informed us. It is indeed very unfortunate that we could not save them.”

Police-sub inspector Sitaram Wagh said that three other friends of the boys had left the lake after a swim.

A team of the fire brigade had reached the spot immediately. But by then there was no sign of the two boys. Later, the two dead bodies were fished out of the lake by fire brigade officials.

Shinde and Kharat were residents of Ashok Nagar slum in Mulund. They were students of a school in the area. “We have informed the parents,” added Wagh.