Two killed in Pune ordnance factory blast

Pune: At least two persons were killed and two injured in an explosion at the ordnance factory here on Thursday morning, police said.

The explosion, the cause of which is not yet known, occurred in the Ministry of Defence’s Ordnance Factory Dehu Road (OFDR), in Khadki area of the city, around 9.30 a.m., said an official of Khadki Police Station.

Two persons, believed to be workers shifting some explosive material, perished in the blast.