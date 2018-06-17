Two illegal structures in Bandra, Khar razed

Mumbai : The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday demolished illegal structures of two restaurants in Bandra and Khar. The move comes after the owners ignored notices to remove the encroachment. The H/West ward office pulled down a monsoon shed belonging to a popular hookah joint, Hotel Sheesha, at Hill Road. The restaurant had put up an awning without civic body permissions. The ward had issued them with a notice on Wednesday.

“We had informed them about the same. But they failed to remove the shed so we had to resort to demolitions on Friday,” Sharad Ughade, assistant municipal commissioner, H-West ward, said.

Similarly, a restaurant called Terrific in Khar had resorted to illegal construction without corporation permissions. It had encroached upon a housing society’s open space. “It was a strong structure of about 12×25 feet, which had eaten into a building’s open space, which is not allowed and illegal. They had also set up an office in front of the open space. We had issued them with notices as per Section 351 of the MMC Act,” Ughade said.