Two held for stalking media professional in Andheri

Mumbai: Two men were arrested today for allegedly stalking a 25-year-old woman media professional travelling alone in an autorickshaw on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in suburban Andheri, the police said.

The duo, identified as Clifford Amana (25), an IT student, and Saagar Singh (21), who is in the second year of B.Com, were traced on the basis of the registration number of the scooter they had used to chase the woman, an official said. They are the residents of Andheri. The incident occurred when the woman was on her way home in the autorickshaw at around 12:30 am.

The accused allegedly chased the woman for around 20 minutes and passed lewd comments at her, the official said. The woman’s ordeal came to end after she was guided by the police control room to reach a police van in Juhu area. The duo fled after spotting the police.

“The woman was later escorted home safely by the police,” the official said. The woman had captured the duo on her mobile phone along with their scooter and posted their photo on the twitter handle of the Mumbai Police.

“Based on the statement of the woman, the Amboli Police registered a case against the duo. DCP (zone IX) Paramjit Singh Dahiya had formed a team of senior police inspector Bharat Gaikwad and Daya Nayak to crack the case,” he said. They traced Amana and Singh to their residences within hours of the incident and placed them under arrest this morning after grilling them. The accused were produced in a local court, which remanded them in judicial custody.

The duo were booked under sections 354 D (stalking) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), the official said, adding that further investigation is on.