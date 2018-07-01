Two dead, three hurt in mishap on Airoli bridge

Mumbai : Two youth were dead and three were injured when an overspeeding Honda City car rammed into a trailer on Mulund-Airoli bridge near Bhandup pumping station at the Eastern Express Highway on Saturday morning.

Hemant Shivgunde (21), along with his friends, Nihad Pramod Gode (22),Yash Sunil Chougale, Mahesh Padmanathan (21) and Akshay More (21), was heading towards Thane from Andheri when the accident occurred.

Gode and Chougale died in the accident while Padmanathan, More and Shivgunde were injured.

Shivgunde, who sustained serious head injuries, has been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Fortis Hospital at Mulund and stated to be in critical condition.

Gode and Chougale were declared dead on arrival at Fortis Hospital.

The others are being treated at a hospital in Mulund.

According to Assistant Police Inspector, Prashant Kumbhar, Bhandup Police, “We have registered a First Information Report on Saturday. We have recorded the statement of eye-witness Vinod Kumar Mulchand Goud (39). The incident was captured on CCTV cameras.”

Gode was a resident of Vinayak building at Shrirang society at Thane while Chougale was a resident of Kupwad at Sangli.