Twelve killed in 2 separate road accidents in Nashik

Nashik: Twelve persons were killed in two road accidents in Nashik and Nandurbar districts in north Maharashtra early on Thursday, police said. In the first mishap, an Ape auto collided with an unidentified truck on Satana-Malegaon Road in Nashik district killing seven persons. The mishap took place near Sukad bridge in Shimli Shivar. The auto was travelling towards Satana from Malegaon.

The road has recently been widened but traffic snarls are still a common occurrence, locals said. The bodies were taken to Satana Rural Hospital.

Police identified the deceased as driver Sanjan Pandhade (40), Aleem Shaikh Taher (40), Ashok shankar Devre (55), Rajesh Kumar Shankardas Gupta (28), Kailash Prasad Gupta (42), Mohmmad Lakhan Jallu (45) and Rehmatullah Panvala (43).

The next mishap in Nandurbar district took place at Mhasavad village of Shahada tehsil. A truck carrying grains dashed against the Ape auto killing 5 persons. The truck was coming from Dhadgaon while the auto was travelling from Bhogra village with labourers. The truck swerved sharply and hit the auto after a sugarcane truck suddenly came infront.

Police identified the deceased as Sanjay Raimal Ravtole (32), Gorakh Idas Pavra (40), Rohidas Kama Pavra (65), Gulab Fakira Pavra (60) and Shikarya Paccha Ravtole. All the deceased are from Talavadi village and were returning after a ‘Gondhal’ (a night-long devotional programme).