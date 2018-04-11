Trouble again Salman Khan! Session court issues bailable warrant against actor in 2002 hit-and-run case

Bollywood’s Sultan, Salman Khan, has got himself stuck in fresh trouble as city session court has issued a bailable arrest warrant against him. The court issued this warrant after Salman Khan did not turn up for substitution of a bail surety in the 2002 accident case.

A police official told Hindustan Times, Salman Khan’s lawyer had filed an application in the Supreme Court to replace a surety in February. And following the order, sessions court issued a notice to Salman Khan. But after issuing the order, when Bandra police visited Salman’s residence, in the first week of March, he was not there and they handed over the notice to Salim Khan, Salman’s father. The police were told that he was in Dubai.

But even after issuing notice, neither Salman Khan himself nor his lawyer appeared before the court, and so the court issued the second notice. The second notice was handed over to Salman Khan in the last week of March, but even after this Salman and his lawyer didn’t come to the court. And after repeated notices issued to Salman, the court on April 4 issued a bailable arrest warrant against the actor.

Salman Khan was sentenced to five years in jail by sessions court under the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in May 2015. But he was acquitted by Bombay High Court in December 2015. The Bombay High Court acquitted him, observing that the prosecution had failed to prove that the actor was driving the vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

But still, a final verdict is yet to come as the appeal filed against Salman Khan’s acquittal is yet to come up for hearing before the Supreme Court.