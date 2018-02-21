Trip to India is not about handshakes, photo-ops: Canada PM Justin Trudeau

Mumbai: There has been a lot of criticism across social media over the seven-day visit of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to India. But at the India-Canada Business Forum, Trudeau set a tone to his visit by announcing that this visit will help generate 5,000 new jobs and a billion dollar of investments in Canada.

In a chat with ICICI Bank, MD and CEO, Chanda Kochhar, Trudeau said, “We are the two largest democracies in the world — one by population and other by land surface area.” He added that this visit is about discussing the opportunities that are available for both the countries. “It is not a trip of handshakes and photo-ops,” stressed Trudeau.

He also revealed that talks are on about investing in India through partnerships by pension funds etc. He also announced about a billion dollar of investments coming into Canada. At present, there are about 400 Canadian companies in India and this number is expected to increase further.

Further into the discussion, he said, “We are looking at friendship with India.” This is not limited to politics but with people and culture. “There is so many ways to engage,” he stated. He said the country is looking at people-to-people connections and student connections coming from India.

During the discussion, he tried to woo women entrepreneurs by addressing the need to do more in terms of gender equality and gender parity. He stated that Canada has to do a lot more on wage disparity between men and women; and India has to do lot more in encouraging more women into business.

“Getting women to be successful is not just nice thing or good thing to do, but smart thing to do.” Adding to it, Kochhar said it is about creating an environment that will allow women to grow and encourage more and more women in every field of activity. During his Mumbai visit, Trudeau made sure he had a round table discussion with women entrepreneurs from India.

Presenting Canada’s case on immigration, he said that his country is the only country that has opened up its borders to welcome immigrants. He ensured that Canada will continue its free trade agreement with the United States and Mexico. The country had recently signed free trade agreement with the European Union. The free trade agreement between India and Canada, has been a long pending one. In 2017, there were speculations that India might sign on the dotted lines for free trade agreement during Trudeau’s visit.