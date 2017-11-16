Tribal community is neglected since decades, Bombay High Court slams Maharashtra government

Mumbai: Observing that the tribal community is “neglected” since decades altogether, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday slammed the Maharashtra government for doing little to enhance their living conditions. The HC has also constituted a special bench to hear all the matters pertaining to deaths of tribal people owing to malnutrition.

A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice Mahesh Sonak took a serious note of the failure on part of the government to enhance the conditions of the tribal community. The judges were hearing a batch of petitions highlighting the sufferings of the tribak people especially in Melghat village of the State. It may be noted several thousands of women and children have died since past few years due to malnutrition.

It would not be out of place to mention that several benches have heard these petitions and have passed numerous orders directing the government to come up with policies for the betterment of the community. When the matter was called out for hearing on Tuesday, CJ Chellur said, “This court has passed several orders time and again but we find very little has been done in this regard. The tribal population in the State have been neglected since several years and this us seriously not correct. We hope and expect the government would deal with these matters with seriousness.”

Accordingly, CJ Chellur appointed a special bench of Justice Mridula Bhatkar and Justice Girish Kulkarni to hear all these matters in future. The CJ also asked the Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhkoni to file a detailed affidavit spelling out the steps taken by the government in improving the conditions of the community. These petitions would now be taken up for hearing by the special bench on November 29.