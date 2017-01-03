Trial run of AC locals in Mumbai delayed yet again

Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) and Research Design and Standard Organisation (RDSO) experts are yet to give approval for conducting the dynamic tests

Mumbai: The New Year does not seem to augur well for Mumbai’s local train commuters. True to the trend of all the projects and schemes introduced by the railways, the most awaited ‘air conditioned local train’ has also been further delayed.

Experts from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) and Research Design and Standard Organisation (RDSO) are yet to give the approval for conducting the dynamic trial run which was scheduled to be held in the month of December. Now that it is January, the wait does seem longer.

Over 20 ‘dynamic trials’ were scheduled for December 13, 2016 and were to be conducted within a period of four months. The trial runs were scheduled for testing parameters that include speed variations, suspension and application of the braking system of the air-conditioned rakes (AC).

According to sources in Central Railway, CRS is currently monitoring the parameters related to Schedule of Dimensions (SOD) which involves matching the structure and design of the AC rakes with the present dimensions of the rakes.

CRS is also waiting for the details of the rakes manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) based in Chennai. “CRS is monitoring if the rakes are suitable for the Mumbai railway division,” said a source from Central Railway.

A detailed questionnaire regarding the manufacturing and structure of the rakes were presented by CRS to the senior officials at Central Railway, which are needed for the approval to conduct the trial run.

CR had conducted static trials of the AC rakes at Kurla car shed in early November 2016, which went on till the month end. However, the static trials showed some minor problems which were attended by the Engineers of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and an observation was later sent to RDSO.

“There is some lack of co-ordination between BHEL and RDSO due to which there is a delay in receiving an approval for conducting the trial run. The RDSO is yet to give us an approval for the observations sent by BHEL on the minor problems,” added the source

A regular Central Railway commuter Vaibhav Kajrekar said, “It is disheartening to know that we will have to wait for a much longer time to travel in the AC local train. The train arrived in the city during the month of April and yet the railways are delaying in making it fully operational by giving excuses of technical problems.”