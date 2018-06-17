Trekker from Badlapur found dead in Uttarakhand

Mumbai : A trekker from Badlapur, Harshad Apte, 33, has died in the Barasupa village of Uttarakhand. Apte, who lived near Gandhi Chowk, Badlapur, had embarked on a trek with 11 others, four of whom were also from Badlapur. The group had left on June 7. They were accompanied by two foreigners.

The group had begun trekking on June 9 and having completed their trek on June 15, they were headed to base camp. On the way back however, in Barasupa region, Apte developed breathing trouble. Scarce oxygen at high altitudes exacerbated Apte’s respiratory problems.

Apte’s family was informed on Friday, following which they left for Uttarakhand immediately. They are expected to reach today and bring back Apte’s body to Badlapur. Apte was married and has a five-year-old daughter.