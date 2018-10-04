Tree-felling at Aarey: Will not cut any tree without permission, MMRCL tells Bombay High Court

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) seeks to cut thousands of trees at Aarey Colony to clear the way for the carshed of the controversial Metro III line. The authority claimed on Wednesday it would not touch a single tree without obtaining the requisite permissions.

The Bombay High Court’s division bench of Acting Chief Justice Naresh Patil and Justice Girish Kulkarni have asked the MMRCL to file an affidavit to this effect. “Make a statement on an affidavit that you will not cut any tree without obtaining the requisite permissions,” ACJ Patil remarked. The remark was made in response to the submissions of advocate Kiran Bagalia, appearing for the MMRCL. “We will not cut a single tree (at Aarey) without obtaining prior permission from the concerned authorities,” Bagalia submitted.

Bagalia made the submissions while defending the MMRCL against the petition filed by Preeti Menon, spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging ‘arbitrary’ tree cutting at Aarey. Through this petition, Menon has sought staying of the tree-felling at Aarey. The bench, while asking the MMRCL to file its affidavit, however, refused to grant any stay on felling of the trees. In her plea, Menon claimed she learnt of the ‘indiscriminate’ tree-felling on September 29. She alleged more than 100 huge trees were cut and many were being surveyed.