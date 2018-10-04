Tree-felling at Aarey: Class I student’s letter of dissent

Mumbai: With his pencil running neatly from the red line to the blue one in his four-line notebook, Ved Patil, a Class I student and Thane resident, has drafted a letter of dissent, objecting to the rampant tree-cutting at Aarey Milk Colony. October 10 is the deadline for filing objections to the proposal of cutting 2,702 trees at Aarey.

In a letter addressed to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) superintendent of gardens and the Tree Authority, and with ‘Objection to cutting of 2,702 trees in Aarey’ as the subject, Ved Patil writes, “I, Ved Patil, resident of Thane, object to the activity in Aarey Colony for construction of Metro 3 car shed.”