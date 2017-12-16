Travel Alert for Mumbaikars! Here’s why you should avoid using Harbour line this Christmas season

While most of people are planning their holiday outings during this coming Christmas, the Central Railway has a surprise in store for its commuters. The Central Railway has planned four mega blocks on the Harbour line between December 22 and 25. This mega block is initiated by the Central Railway to undertake work on Belapur-Seawoods-Uran railway line.

According to an article in The Hindu, almost 209 services from Belapur will be cancelled during December 22 and 25. The biggest mega will take place on Christmas, that is on December 25, which will have a 16 hour mega block, due to which there will be no services between Nerul and Panvel until 3 pm. A total of 164 services on the Harbour Line and 190 on Trans-harbour Line will be cancelled.

The latest delays on the Harbour line in past two days is also linked to the work for a 28-km new line on suburban railway route between Belapur-Seawood-Uran. The Phase 1 of this project is expected to be operational by March 2018.

S.K. Jain, Divisional Regional Manager, Central Railway, told The Hindu, “The existing Harbour Line services between Seawoods and Belapur will be cut and connected to the new lines through the new tunnel. Five hundred labourers and staff will work on the first three days and 700 on December 25 to conduct this operation. Initially, we thought that we would need seven days, but we have managed to bring it down to four days.”

But to help commuters during these four days, the Central Railway has planned special services which will include 100 special services on December 25. On December 22 and 23, morning services during the peak hours will be unaffected. During morning peak hours, out of eight Belapur originating services, one will run from Vashi and the rest will remain unaffected. But during the evening peak hours, two out of the eight Belapur terminating services will be cancelled. Five will be extended to Panvel and one till Vashi.