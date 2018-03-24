Transport Saga: To reduce traffic, order passed restricting movement of heavy vehicles in SoBo

Mumbai: With an aim to reduce traffic caused due to increase in vehicles and also due to on-going infrastructure projects, the office of the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) passed an order restricting movement of heavy vehicles in South Mumbai. This decision has impacted the transporters dearly with a drop of up to 20 per cent in business, Transporter’s association revealed.

In January 23, 2018, there was an order passed restricting movement of heavy vehicles from entering and leaving South Mumbai from 7am to 12am. “This decision was taken without consultation, the new time was imposed on us, leaving us with no alternative. We are asking for the alternative,” echoed the various representatives of transport associations. But for rest of Greater Mumbai, the restriction is from 8 am to 11 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm. “This time should be followed in South Mumbai as well, otherwise inefficiencies rate will increase.” On daily basis, there are about 5,000-6,000 heavy vehicles that enter the city that services various needs of 600 godowns (warehouses) in the city.

It has been over two months now and two representations have been made to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, but no progress yet. “If the government responds only to strike, so we have to take that route,” added Vijay Rawal, President of Bombay Goods Transport Association (BGTA). This night timing increases cost of labour and the transporters believe this burden cannot be borne by them. “This will further increase cost of the goods and impact businesses. We have seen 20 per cent drop in work already,” Rawal added. He revealed that this has also affected the livelihood of Mathadi workers who do the loading and unloading activities.

In South Mumbai, there are various clusters that are operating like electrical, commodities, metal etc. “Like agricultural cluster, we are also ready to move outside of Mumbai. But that is not happening,” added Rawal. Earlier, MMRDA scrapped plans to build truck terminal. Even if this whole idea came into existence, there are chance that it will increase air pollution and traffic. As goods from one heavy vehicle will have to be transferred into many light vehicles for it to reach its destination.