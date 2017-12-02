Trainer aircraft makes emergency landing in Maharashtra, 2 injured

Dhule: The pilot and another person were injured when a trainer Cessna aircraft force-landed near Datarti in Sakri tehsil of Maharashtra’s Dhule district at around 8.30 pm on Friday. According to Dhule Superintendent of Police M. Ramkumar, the aircraft was on a flying mission with pilot J.P. Sharma and five others on board.

“Around 8.30 pm, it had to make a forced landing in which Sharma and another persons sustained minor injuries. The aircraft has also been substantially damaged in the emergency landing,” Ramkumar said. The aircraft belongs to the ‘Bombay Flying Club of Dhule’ and investigation into the incident, including the causes leading to the forced landing, is underway.