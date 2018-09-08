Train services to be affected on CR, Harbour Line for 5 hours on Sunday

Mumbai: In order to carry out the maintenance work on Sunday, the Central Railway (CR) has planned five hours mega block on main and harbour line.

Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relation Officer, CR said, “Up fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.54 am to 4.19 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations halting at all stations and further re-diverted on UP fast line between Thane and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Dadar and Byculla stations and will arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule.”

“Down fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.16 am to 3.22 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule,” added Udasi.

All Down and Up slow locals leaving / arriving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 11.00 am to 5.00 pm will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. However, Up mail/express trains arriving Mumbai during the block period will arrive 20 – 30 minutes behind schedule.

Down Harbour line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.34 am to 3.39 pm and Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel / Belapur / Vashi from 10.21 am to 3.41 pm and will remain cancelled.

However, special local trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Kurla and Vashi – Panvel sections during the block period. Moreover, harbour line passengers are permitted to travel Trans Harbour line and Main line from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm. Moreover, the Western Railway has planned jumbo block on Sunday to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block will be taken on Up and Down slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (Local) from 10:35 am to 15:35 pm on September 9.

During the block period, all slow line trains will be operated on fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (Local). Due to this, some Up and Dn suburban trains will remain cancelled. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements.