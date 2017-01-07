Tragic turn to affair: Woman stabs self as beau’s family opposes the relationship

Mumbai : A false complaint was registered by Priyanka Hetpure on Thursday evening stating that an unidentified person had stabbed her on her chest at Mahalaxmi racecourse. Hetpure walked in to the police station bleeding profusely with the scars and which had made her weak. The police rushed her to Nair Hospital to take precautions and save her life. At that time they recorded her statement verbatim as she said.

However in a twist to this episode, when the doctors began conducting procedural medical tests, they found out that the wounds on Hetpure’s body were ‘self-inflicted.’ “The doctors informed us that the injuries did not come across as inflicted by another person or any attack. We were shocked as her statement was contrary to the medical findings ,”according to Senior Police Inspector, Sanjay Surve, Tardeo police station”

The minute the doctors shared this information in confidence with the police, they began to probe with a fresh angle. They first called her boyfriend, who was the first to tell them that they were friendly since the last four years. “He told us that infact they were to get married on Friday at Bandra Court, but his parents rejected Hetpure. He called her to meet her at Mahalaxmi racecourse where he told her that he needed more time to convince his parents,” added Surve.

This upset Hetpure tremendously She pulled out a sharp knife from her bag and stabbed herself in the chest around 7:30 pm. A case of attempt to murder under the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Hetpure by Tardeo police station.

After we questioned her boyfriend, Hetpure finally confessed to her crime. We are deciding upon what further course of action to be taken against Priyanka for filing a false complaint and misleading the police,” added Surve.

Police said Hetpure is a single parent to a five-year-old son and was in a relationship with her boyfriend for the last four years.

Hetpure is out of danger and is presently undergoing treatment at Nair hospital. The police are also seeking legal opinion to take action against her boyfriend for concealing the information of her attack.