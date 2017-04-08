Tragedy in Mumbai: 16-yr-old drowns at Girgaum Chowpatty, friend missing

Mumbai: A 16-year-old boy drowned while body of his friend is still missing in the Arabian Sea. A group of four friends had gone to the beach at Girgaum Chowpatty on Friday. The two other friends were rescued. All four friends are residents of Dharavi and they had gone to the beach after their SSC exams.

The incident was reported to the BMC’s disaster control room at 6 pm, which led to search and rescue operations. “Two boys were rescued and taken to GT Hospital. They were identified as Abhishek Kokane, 16 and Aniket, 14. Their friend, Atharva Kharunkar, 15, was brought dead to the hospital, while a fourth friend, Dheeraj Lohkare, is missing,” said a police official.

As per the report in Indian Express “While the body of one of the boys was fished out, rescue operations are still on to locate the fourth youngster. Chances of tracking him are, however, slim since it is already dark,” said an officer. The police have informed the boys’ family members about the incident.

“They had recently taken their SSC exams and had come to the beach for an outing when the incident took place,” the officer said.

The boys who entered the sea waded a bit too deep and were pulled in by the current. Soon, the people on the beach started shouting for help. Abhishek and Aniket could be dragged out of the water. The lifeguards then started looking for Atharva and Dheeraj.