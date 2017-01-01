Tourist bus overturns at SNGP tourist bus

Incident points to serious security lapses at sanctuary even as officials try to hush it up

Mumbai : Lapse in security and poor maintenance of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park SNGP, Borivali (East), was responsible for a major accident on Saturday. A SNGP tourist bus fell near a drain, injuring 31 passengers onboard, including the bus driver.

Sources said that many have sustained severe bone fractures though the SNGP Director Anwar Ahmed has downplayed the entire accident. Ahmed told this newspaper, “The tourists have sustained minor injuries and they were allowed to go home after basic treatment at Ambedkar hospital, Kandivali (West).”

He added, “There were total 31 passengers on board the bus. Fortunately nobody has been seriously injured. Even the conductor suffered only a fracture.”

Safari trips within the park are conducted by the SNGP officials.

However, when the Free Press Journal reporter visited Ambedkar Hospital, the staff denied having attended any injured tourists from SNGP. Ahmed refused to comment on why the conductor was asked to go home despite being seriously injured. “I need to check it,” said Ahmed.

“The bus was overloaded and is badly damaged in this accident. The SNGP officials are trying to hush-up the matter, this is a serious issue. Most of the drivers of these buses do not have valid licences to drive heavy vehicles. Unfortunately, the officials are aware of all these issues, which sadly endangered the lives of the common people,” an eye-witness who works in the SNGP told the Free Press Journal requesting anonymity. However, Ahmed rubbished the allegation of the bus being overloaded.

The senior inspector of Kasturba police station, Satish Raorane, did not divulge details about the incident and asked to contact range forest officials of SNGP.

“There is a huge elevation before the Kanheri Cave where the bus was headed towards, I have not taken the exact statement of the driver, based on eye witness reports, the bus began moving backwards due to this elevation. Unfortunately, there was a car behind this bus. In order to stave off any accident with the car the bus driver suddenly took a left turn and he missed the drain. The driver lost control over the bus as a result it toppled,” Ahmed told the Free Press Journal.

According to Ahmed there are four buses plying in the park. “Two buses are used for safari and the remaining two buses are used to ferry visitors for Kanheri cave. But if there is more rush for Kanheri, then one of the buses is diverted to ferry visitors for Kanheri,” said Ahmed.