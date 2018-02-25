Toddler abducted near father’s shop, rescued within 6 hours

Parab is an alcoholic and was in an inebriated condition when the incident occurred. The motive behind the kidnapping is yet to be ascertained.

Mumbai : The Saki Naka police have rescued a 2.5-year-old girl within six hours after she was abducted from outside her father’s shop at Rustam market, Tilak Nagar at Saki naka.

The incident occurred on Friday at 4:30 pm, when the infant Shireen Fatima was playing outside Shifa sweet mart at Saki Naka. She was kidnapped by the arrested accused Sandeep Parab (28). The shop is owned by Shifa’s father Barkhat Ali Mohammed Salim Shah.

Fatima was playing outside the sweet mart, but when her father Barkhat Ali came outside to call her, she was missing. The family frantically searched for the girl but she was nowhere to be found. Barkhat Ali immediately approached the police and registered a First Information Report (FIR) with the Saki Naka police.

Parab is an alcoholic and was in an inebriated condition when the incident occurred. The police responded immediately and began to scan the CCTV footage in and around the area. A team of 20 officers and 30 constables along with the help of locals started searching for the accused and the victim in and around the area. The police searched Parab’s house but he was not there.

Later the police received a tip-off and accordingly he was arrested from Tilak Nagar area.

During interrogation, Parab revealed the location he kept the girl and she was rescued.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Senior Police Inspector, Avinash Dharmadhikari said, “Prima facie, it appears that the child was kidnapped with the intention of molesting her. The motive behind the kidnapping is yet to be ascertained. The investigations are underway. The girl has been safely reunited with her parents.”

According to the police, the accused does not have any previous criminal record. The accused and the victim stay in the same neighbourhood. Parab sells ice for a living.

The police have arrested Parab for kidnapping (Section 363) of the Indian Penal Code.