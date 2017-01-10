To stop hawkers around station is impossible, says Udai Shukla

Mumbai: As we can seen, hawkers are increasing day by day on roads and railways. Hawkers sit and sell their goods on bridge, around railways area, footpath etc. Creating a hassle for those who want to cross the bridge because both the side of bridge is crowded with hawkers. Due to hawkers goods, like vegetables, fruits and any other things creates dirtiness around the railway stations.

We can see hawkers sell their products at Dadar, Kalyan, Elphinstone, Lower Parel, Santacruz, Andheri, Dombivali, Thakurli, Thane and other station, not only around the station but also within local trains.

The railways securities come under The Railways Protection Force, as we can see that, they are always failed to take action on hawkers.

The Inspector of general-cum-Chief Securities Commissioner of the Western Railways, Udai shukla said, it is almost impossible to stop complete hawking activities around railways station on the suburban section of the Western Railways”.

He also added, Under the Railways Protection Force Act, official bound by legal restriction to only fine or punish the hawkers. As opposed to banning their operation.”