To save Mumbai rivers Devendra Fadnavis makes acting debut along with Philanthropist wife Amruta, gets slammed on Twitter

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has an actor inside him, yes. Maharashtra CM has acted in a music video with his wife Amruta Fadnavis. A video has been released by T-Series on YouTube on February 24. The video is in support of rivers in Mumbai and the title of the video is ‘Mumbai River Anthem’.

Amruta Fadnavis is a social activist and working towards betterment of the society her initiative for cleaning the rivers has roped in Maharashtra CM and he has also showed interest and participated in the cause.

Time to sing along this beautiful melody made for the noble cause of saving the rivers of Maharashtra.

The song is sung by Bollywood singer Sony Nigam and Amruta Fadnavis. The video also features Minister of Finance and Planning and Forests of Maharashtra Sudhir Mungantiwar, Comissioner of Police Datta Padsalgikar and Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai Ajoy Mehta.

But the video has gained negative popularity on social media and CM and his wife are getting trolled for wasting public money.

