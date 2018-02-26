To save Mumbai rivers Devendra Fadnavis makes acting debut along with Philanthropist wife Amruta, gets slammed on Twitter
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has an actor inside him, yes. Maharashtra CM has acted in a music video with his wife Amruta Fadnavis. A video has been released by T-Series on YouTube on February 24. The video is in support of rivers in Mumbai and the title of the video is ‘Mumbai River Anthem’.
Amruta Fadnavis is a social activist and working towards betterment of the society her initiative for cleaning the rivers has roped in Maharashtra CM and he has also showed interest and participated in the cause.
Time to sing along this beautiful melody made for the noble cause of saving the rivers of Maharashtra.
Presenting the #MumbaiRiverAnthem sung by @fadnavis_amruta & #SonuNigam : https://t.co/XYHlXtNo75
Leelaa begins.
A video by @sachingupta1208. @Dev_Fadnavis @akshu_rules pic.twitter.com/U9zmqZDrBS
— TSeries (@TSeries) February 24, 2018
The song is sung by Bollywood singer Sony Nigam and Amruta Fadnavis. The video also features Minister of Finance and Planning and Forests of Maharashtra Sudhir Mungantiwar, Comissioner of Police Datta Padsalgikar and Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai Ajoy Mehta.
But the video has gained negative popularity on social media and CM and his wife are getting trolled for wasting public money. out the video and comments below
.
Aise hogi ab River saaf, taxpayers’ money?? 😂 pic.twitter.com/AlHTelkAvn
— Tempest (@ColdCigar) February 25, 2018
Do they understand “conflict of interest”? Fadnavis couple is using public money to fulfill all their teenage fantasies.. Ridiculous.. pic.twitter.com/YauD4bjXep
— Anurag (@unurag) February 26, 2018
Fadnavis in this music video is the 😂 minute of your day https://t.co/JtkluDTLMt
— Veena Venugopal (@veenavenugopal) February 26, 2018
What the hell are Fadnavis couple upto? 1st we had to suffer Dhinchak Amruta Fadnavis & now hubby Mah CM Devendra Fadnavis does this 😂 pic.twitter.com/viCqGuD4Ae
— Rosy (@rose_k01) February 26, 2018
Dear @Dev_Fadnavis , please tell me this 👇 is a fake video. I am suppressing a tsunami size ROFL till you answer me. https://t.co/QexroVU4PY
— Sasidharan Pazhoor (@inquestioner) February 26, 2018
