To create awareness for Ayurvedic treatment, Chennai-based doctors create online platform

Mumbai: In an order to create awareness about Ayurveda treatment, a team of doctors have developed an online platform ‘www.LiveRight.in’ which will help people to know more about Ayurvedic therapies. The doctors said LiveRight allows one to read about Ayurvedic therapies and treatment processes, consult expert doctors, and buy medicines through the online platform.

Dr Nihal Kathodkia said initially they started as an Ayurvedic pharma company, later LiveRight expanded its offerings in Chennai. Its pharma unit provides medicines for the management of chronic ailments such as Parkinson’s disease, Migraine, Arthritis, Diabetes. These medicines are branded as NRight Nutrition. As a solution to these challenges, we launched a platform .www.LiveRight.in Currently we are a team of 12 focusing our activities in and around Chennai.

“Soon we will be exploring in Mumbai, so that even people leaving in Mumbai should also know about this online platform and know more about Ayurvedic therapy,” said Dr Kathodkia. He further added on the website, the user can send in his/her query and get answered it online. The user can later buy the medicines and pay for them. Alternatively, one can connect to the doctor online, fix an appointment, and meet the doctor directly to have a better understanding about Ayurvedic treatment. This appointment will be facilitated by Liveright and will be free of charge for the User.

Hari Narayanan is a living example for the efficacy of Ayurvedic treatment. He is 100 per cent back to his normal life after an episode of Bells palsy which would not be possible without Ayurvedic treatment. Dr Nihal is an IIM-A alumnus and an Ayurvedic doctor who is highly motivated to create an impact in the healthcare sector through Ayurveda.LiveRight is funded by Hari’s company Ram-Nath and Co Pvt Ltd. Ram-Nath has a legacy of 75 years of business and its portfolio consists of chemicals, polymers, health and nutrition, and feed additives.

Factors that prevent large scale adoption of Ayurveda

Awareness: A general awareness about Ayurveda was present, but lacked the motivation to proceed to a medical consultation for an illness.

Accessibility: Finding out a good Ayurvedic doctor in the locality was a challenge as the number of doctors are less and no reference from friends or family.

Credibility: Ayurveda instills a confidence in the safety of medicines, but selecting the right doctor is a barrier

Availability of Medicines: Ayurvedic medicines are available only at selected outlets, many times the patient has to travel back to the same doctor to receive the second dose.