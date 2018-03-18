TMC to close down part of Diva dumping ground

Thane : The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has decided to close some part of the dumping ground in Diva after residents complained of toxic smoke emission from the garbages. The corporation has appointed a consultant to close the five-hectare area in a scientific way.

The corporation is using this area to dump the waste for over a decade. The residents have been complaining of uneasiness due to the emission of methane gas from these waste.

“The smoke emanating from this ground increasing the air pollution of the area. The smoke is due to the incomplete burning of methane gas released from this waste. Methane is 21 percent more toxic than carbon dioxide when it burns incompletely. Thus we have decided to scientifically close this portion of the dumping ground,” said a civic official from the TMC.

Till 2005, TMC has been using this area to dump the garbages. The officer said that in the last three years they were awaiting the decomposition of wet waste. “The wet waste has now all decomposed and we can go ahead with the closure. We have appointed NEERI agency on the recommendation of Ministry of Science and Technology of Central government. The agency will give us a complete and report in six months after which we will begin the closure process,” the officer said.

The agency will submit report on physical analysis of the ground, how much of methane is released every day, soil bearing capacity of the ground, the topographical survey, hydro geological survey (which shows the flow of ground water), sampling of surface water and contour mapping.

“The agency will also check the air pollution level, level of particulate pollutants and analyze the creek and well water. We will install a flare system on this ground which will combust the methane gas completely and convert it into non-polluting carbon dioxide. The closure of dumping ground will be carried out in three phases based on the recommendations of the agency and we plan to close it in one year,” the officer said.

The High Court has given the TMC time till December 2019 for the closure of the dumping on Diva mangroves and implement all the solid waste management rules. The court has stated that in case of failure to implement the norms, no new construction will be permitted after 2019. The court has also asked the corporation to file quarterly compliance report.