TMC nets Rs 95,000 in fines

Thane :In a massive drive that began on Saturday, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) began seizing banned plastic and collected Rs 95,000 in fines from traders and shopkeepers on the first day. The drive began in the morning around 7 am and went on well beyond noon.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has jumped into the fray, saying that those shopkeepers that had been fined should be given cloth bags equivalent to the fine amount.

More than 100 establishments were raided in the city by 50 corporation staff, including officials who led these squads. Over 500 kilograms of plastic were seized from vegetable markets and over 2,500 kgs seized in Thane city.

Under the supervision of the Pollution Control Board department chief, Manisha Pradhan, raids were conducted near Thane railway station and at Pokhran Road, the main market, vegetable market, Gavdevi and other places in the city.

As per government orders, commercial establishments and societies had to dispose of their plastic before Saturday. The TMC has deployed 10 teams, ward-wise. These squads will be on the lookout to fine plastic users.

“Our main focus will be on the market areas where tonnes of plastic are used on a daily basis,” said Pradhan.

“We have warned shopkeepers to store minimal amounts of plastic, but there were three shops in the vegetable market where we found more than three kilograms of plastic, hence we fined them Rs 5,000 each,” added Pradhan.

The TMC received several complaints on its WhatsApp number and announced that those had been dealt with. The collected 2,500 kilograms of plastic will go to the dry waste collection centre, where it will be recycled, while the plastic that needs to be destroyed will be disposed of ‘through scientific methods’.

72 fined, ` 3.6 lakh collected in Nashik

Nashik: Seventy-two people were fined and a sum of Rs 3.6 lakh collected from them in Nashik on the first day of the plastic ban that came into effect across Maharashtra on Saturday, a civic corporation official said. An official release from the Nashik Municipal Corporation stated that various civic teams fanned out across the six municipal divisions of the city and fined violators as per the provisions of the plastic ban notification issued by the Maharashtra government on March 23. Over 350 kilograms of plastic items were also seized.