Tiger Zinda hai vs Deva: Issue raised in Legislative Council, Congress demands government intervene in dispute

Nagpur: Raising the issue of the row over the release of Bollywood film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and Marathi flick ‘Deva’, in the Legislative Council on Thursday through ‘Point of Information’, Congress MLC Sanjay Dutt demanded that the state government intervene to resolve the dispute amicably, before it takes an ugly turn and becomes a law & order problem.

Asking the state government to ensure that at least one screen slot during prime time is provided to Marathi cinema, especially during their release week in the multiplexes, which have multiple screens, Dutt said that no one film should hold monopoly over all screens during their release, as doing so would be unfair & unjust.

At the same time, he stated that it is the duty of the State Govt to ensure a safe & secure release of those films, which have been cleared by the Censor board. Pointing out to earlier such similar disputes where some films were thre-atened on eve of their release, Dutt criticised the spectator role played by the State Govt then, by turning a blind eye to elements who had taken law & order in their hands on the matter. Hence he counselled the state govt to resolve the dispute at the earliest by accommodating ‘Deva’, and also ensuring that ‘Tiger remains alive’! (Tiger Zinda Rahe).