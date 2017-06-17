Tiger, Dawood brothers main conspirators of 1993 Mumbai serial blasts

Mumbai: Absconding gangsters Dawood Ibrahim, Tiger Memon and Anees Kaskar were main conspirators of the 1993 bomb blasts. This is the second time that a court has made reference to the three gangsters in the same case.

“The prosecution has proved that meetings were held at Dawood Ibrahim’s residence known as the White House in Dubai, to chalk out plans to terrorise people in India. All accused had indulged in discussions to target senior police officials, politicians, government and Hindus to teach them a lesson,” Justice Sanap said.

“There was a meeting at Mustafa Dosa’s residence in Dubai that was attended by Tiger Memon, Dawood Ibrahim and Anees Kaskar. Tiger was the main orator of the meeting. He apprised the members with the suffering of the Muslim community during the riots.”

“There was another meeting held in Alibaug where Tiger had spoken on the demolition of Babri Masjid and riots in Surat. He had also spoken about the restrictions on conducting prayers and claimed that the government was not in favour of Muslims. It was Tiger who had urged accused Aijaz Pathan to supply boys from Pakistan to execute their plan in India,” the judge said, stressing that Dawood Ibrahim and his brother Anees Kaskar had actively participated.