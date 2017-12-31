Three out of 14 survivors discharged after treatment

Mumbai : More than 50 people were injured in a massive fire which broke out at 12.30 am at ‘1 Above’ restaurant in Kamala Mills compound on Thursday midnight.

Three people out of 14 people have been discharged from the Bhatia Hospital as they sustain minor injuries and rest are kept under observation and will be discharged in next three days.

According to the doctor, victims sustain 10 to 30 per cent burn injuries due to which few patients were given discharged after proper medication and treatment. “As most of the patients who were injured had taken Discharge Against Medical Advice (DAMA) and were getting treatment in Bhatia hospital,” added doctor.

Mayank Parekh, one of the victims who suffered minor injuries stated “The incident has shocked me badly and would be starting a campaign on social media alerting people to take precaution while stepping in a pubs, clubs and bars or any illegal structure so that no more innocent lives would be claimed.”

He added people should complain if any pub lack fire safety precautions. “Luckily my friends are safe with whom I was partying. But unfortunately I sustained superficial burn injuries on my right hand,” said Parekh

Dr Ashok Shah, burn unit head of Bhatia hospital, said “The critical patient suffered around 30 to 35 percent burn injury. The burn areas are both the hands, head and whole back. At the moment no surgery is required.”

He added that because of the deep and severe burn he is critical. All his internal organs are being monitored carefully and as of now are normal. “The patient is being administered collagen dressing and is on antibiotics. Regular dressings is being done to avoid any infection since the skin is lost,” Shah added.