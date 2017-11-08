Three murders in one day send shockwaves in Thane

Thane: Three murders in two different incidents shook Thane on Monday. One incidence occurred just in front of the police beat station where police were not present. A youth was killed in this incident and another seriously injured. In the other double murder case, a mother and her daughter were found murdered in thier house. The house helper and her boyfriend, who are missing after the incident, are the prime suspect in this murder.

In the first case, the victim and the accused were engaged in a verbal fight which was resulting in attacking each other on Monday night. The accused, using a sword, stabbed the victim which killed him on the spot. The deceased was identified as Tarsem Sing alias Bobby (25). The other victim, Ajay Singh, was seriously injured and had been admitted in a private hospital. His condition is stated to be critical.

“We have registered the complaint against attackers and the investigation is on. Right now we have detained two people in this case. Shivam Tiwari and Rahul Yadav are two attackers who has been detained. One more person has not been identified yet,” said, Sunil Lokhande, DCP, Thane police.

The shocking fact of the battle is that the fight occurred in front of the police beat station but the police were not available to intervene. In another incident, a mother and a daughter were murdered in their house at Pimpri village in Diaghar. The mother was stabbed to death while her daughter strangulated.

The duo, identified as Nazia Jamaluddin Siddiqui (32) and her daughter Taniya Firoj Sayyd (11), were staying alone in a rented apartment as the husband of Nazia works in Dubai. Their relatives are staying nearby. One of deceased’s relative, Badrunissa, tried to contact Nazia on Monday and her calls left unanswered. She went to Nazia’s house to see the doors were closed. Suspicious Badrunissa informed the Diaghar police, who found the duo murdered in the house. The Diaghar police has been investigating the case as the prime suspect is the helper in their house and her boyfriend who has gone missing after the incident.